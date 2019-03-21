On Monday, March 18, 2018, at the age of 81, Edith Gruebele, wife, mother, and Oma arrived home in Heaven.

Edith was born March 4, 1938 in Friedenstal, Bessarabia, to Jacob and Marie (Wieland) Grosshans. Edith came to Lodi, California in 1952 where she attended Lodi High School. In 1960, she married Stanley M. Gruebele. Together they raised three children, Denise, Glen and Susan.

Edith graduated Magna Cum Laude from California State University, Stanislaus. She taught fourth grade at August School in Stockton Unified for 11 years. She captured her passion for cooking by writing Recipes of a Lifetime. Edith also wrote her autobiography entitled, In His Hands a Journey from Bessarabia to America. Edith loved to travel with her husband and shared many of those experiences with her children and grandchildren. Her five grandsons were her pride and joy. Edith's greatest passion was her love of her Lord and Savior.

Our family is grateful for the compassionate care provided by the staff at Brookdale Kettleman Lane, and VITAS Healthcare.

Edith is preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Marie Grosshans and sisters, Gertrud and Elwira.

Edith is survived by her husband Stanley, as well as, daughter Denise (Robert) Vermeltfoort, son Glen (Amy) Gruebele , daughter Susan (Mark) Evans, grandsons, Matthew and Garrett Vermeltfoort, Seth (Kayla) Gruebele, Dylan and Jordan Gruebele, three great grandchildren, and brothers Werner (Dorothy) Grosshans and Karl (Robin) Grosshans.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday March 23, 2019 at the Lodi Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. and Saturday March 23, 2019 from 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to GracePoint Church in Lodi, California or the . Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2019