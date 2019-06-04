Edith Hausauer passed away May 19, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born Edith Mae Iker Dec 13, 1926 in Amber, Oklahoma. She attended school in Amber and later moved to Lodi, where she met and married Nordahl (Mickey) Hausauer in 1946. They were married 27 years. Edith worked as a book keeper until she retired from Knowles Store at age 70. She was a proud member of Temple Baptist Church before her health declined, and always enjoyed time spent with family.

She is survived by her children: Carol Azevedo (Larry Azevedo), Ken Hausauer (Cindi Hausauer), and Janice Wysocki; her grandchildren; and great-grandchildren and many more family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents Charles Leander Iker and Edna Pearl (Graham) Iker, her siblings Charles Allen Iker, Archie Ray Iker, Venita Leola (Iker) Wilkinson, Bertie Mae (Iker) Schmidt, Cora Allen (Iker) Bush, and Cletus Lavada (Iker) Nichols, her son-in-law Joseph Stanley Wysocki, and many other family members.

Funeral Services will be 1 pm on Friday, June 7th at Lodi Funeral Home, 725 S. Fairmont Ave, Lodi. A grave side service will follow at the Lodi Memorial Park and Cemetery, 5750 E. Pine St, Lodi. Public visitation will be available prior to services from 9 - 1 pm. A reception will immediately follow the service also at Lodi Funeral Home until 5pm. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from June 4 to June 10, 2019