Editha Landero was born on June 17, 1936 in Lambunao, Iloilo Philippines, started her journey peacefully into the arms of the Lord on April 9, 2019.

Edith is survived by her sons, Edgar, Noel and daughters, Helen, Joy, Lalaine and Grace and grandchildren. Siblings, Marilyn Yu, Erlinda McPherson of Lodi, Madeline from Australia and Atty Johnny Landero of Surallah, So. Cot. Phil, Daisy Solis and Samuel Landero.

Edith was an active music teacher and a choir conductress before she became a CNA. She loved to sing, most especially to the Lord. To honor that, we sent her off by singing all her favorite songs in her bedside as she met the Lord. She was happy being surrounded by her loved ones before she left to join our creator.

For those who want to pay respect, viewing will be on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Chapel of the Palms, 303 California St., Stockton.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all who contacted us with tremendous love and support. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 12 to Apr. 18, 2019