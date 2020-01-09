|
Edna Emilia Jones, 96 of Lodi, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Streeter, North Dakota on April 23, 1923. She came to Stockton in 1946 where she married her loving husband Neal Jr. of 57 years and where they raised their 3 children and enjoyed watching their 4 grandchildren grow up.
In 1993 they left CA and moved back to N. Dakota for 5 years, returning when their great grandchildren came along. They made their home in Lockeford at the Country Manor Estates/Mobile Home Community for the next 20 years. She recently moved to Lodi in the past couple of years and lived at the Arbor Senior Living Apartments. She has been very independent and has lived on her own up until the last 4 months.
She loved being a Homemaker and a Grandma. She enjoyed cooking and sharing delicious meals with her family. She cooked and hosted all of the holiday dinners when her kids and grandkids were growing up, making holidays special. She spent hours gardening and taking care of her yard. In earlier years her pastime was crocheting quilts and doing needlepoint and raising a huge garden where she canned and made fresh pesto every summer with her closest friends.
In the past 22 years being with her family and her great grandchildren have been the most important to her. She loved to play with them growing up, have tea parties and sleepovers, pool days and shopping sprees. And she looked forward to those weekend getaways where she got to spend quality time and make precious memories and pass down her recipes and share her humor and love. Going out to eat and shopping was how she loved to spend that special time with the ones who meant the most to her.
Christmas was a very special time of the year for her. Christmas was warm family time that she always cherished and looked forward to. Family has always been the center of her world and brought her so much joy. Thank you Grandma for all of the love and precious memories that you have given us. We will forever treasure them in our hearts.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Eva Wurtele; 4 sisters; 1 brother; her loving husband, Neal Jr.; and her sons, Dennis Allen and David Bruce. She is survived by her sister, Laura McCreery; brother, Ron Wurtele; daughter, Wilma Jean Deen; grandchildren, Terri DuBois (John), Michael Deen, Rochelle Adkins, and Brian Jones (Angelica-Kiki); great grandchildren, Stephen Ennis, Kayla Adkins, Holly, Hannah and Emily DuBois, and Breanna and Tomas Jones; and great great grandchildren Aleah and Ivy Ennis.
We will dearly miss you until we meet again in our Heavenly home with our loved ones and Jesus. Her Celebration of Life service will be on Friday, January 10 at 1:00 at the Cherokee Memorial Cemetery in the Vineyard Chapel.
