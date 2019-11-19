|
Eduardo Gonzales passed away on October 30, 2019. Eduardo was born December 30, 1959.
Eddie loved fishing, hanging out and talking with family, and watching football. He was a big Dallas Cowboys fan. Eddie worked many years at Pacific Coast Producers and Delta Packing and enjoyed his work families.
Eddie is preceded in death by his father, Fidencio Sr.; and his younger sister, Vikki. He is survived by his mother, Ines; his sons, Eduardo Jr., Jason and Anthony; brothers, Pedro and Fidencio Jr.; sister, Corina; grandchildren, Dezeri, Xavier, Alize and Isla; and great grandchild, Natalya.
Contributions in memory of Eddie may be sent to Women's Center–Youth & Family Services, 620 N. San Joaquin Street, Stockton, CA 95202.
A celebration of life will be held November 23rd at Micke Grove Park (Bear Creek Shelter) at 12:00 pm.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 25, 2019