Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Micke Grove Park (Bear Creek Shelter)
Resources
More Obituaries for Eduardo Gonzales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eduardo (Eddie) Gonzales


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eduardo (Eddie) Gonzales Obituary
Eduardo Gonzales passed away on October 30, 2019. Eduardo was born December 30, 1959.
Eddie loved fishing, hanging out and talking with family, and watching football. He was a big Dallas Cowboys fan. Eddie worked many years at Pacific Coast Producers and Delta Packing and enjoyed his work families.
Eddie is preceded in death by his father, Fidencio Sr.; and his younger sister, Vikki. He is survived by his mother, Ines; his sons, Eduardo Jr., Jason and Anthony; brothers, Pedro and Fidencio Jr.; sister, Corina; grandchildren, Dezeri, Xavier, Alize and Isla; and great grandchild, Natalya.
Contributions in memory of Eddie may be sent to Women's Center–Youth & Family Services, 620 N. San Joaquin Street, Stockton, CA 95202.
A celebration of life will be held November 23rd at Micke Grove Park (Bear Creek Shelter) at 12:00 pm.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eduardo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -