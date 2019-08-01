|
|
Edward "Butch" Carl Christopherson, 66, went to be with the Lord on July 25, 2019 with his loving wife Cassie by his side. They were blessed with 40 years of marriage.
Born in Berkley, CA, he was the son of Edward "Chris" and Sylvia Christopherson. He attended Lodi Union High School and Delta College. He was a member of the United States Army and worked at Holz Rubber before becoming the owner of Mid-Town Auto Sales. He also worked as a truck driver for Mr. Trucker and Alegre Trucking until he retired in 2017.
He enjoyed boating, camping, fishing, and classic cars. Ed will be remembered for his loving devotion to his family, lifelong friendships and his backyard barbeque swim parties.
He is survived by his wife, Cassie; daughters, Heather (Johnny) Kirschenman, and Jennifer (Jeremy) Tovar; four grandchildren, Kyle Wardell, Jeffery Kirschenman, Bayley Tovar, Avery Mauch; sister, Jean (John) Harris and brother, Raymond Christopherson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Chris and Sylvia Christopherson and brother, Richard Christopherson.
The celebration of life will be held on August 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 267 N. Mills Ave in Lodi.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the .
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8, 2019