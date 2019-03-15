Home

Cherokee Memorial Park
14165 N. Beckman Rd
Lodi, CA 95240
(209) 334-9613
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park
14165 N. Beckman Rd
Lodi, CA
View Map
Vigil
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park
14165 N. Beckman Rd
Lodi, CA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
215 W. Walnut St.
Lodi, CA
View Map
Edward Cereghino


Edward Cereghino Obituary
Edward Cereghino, loving father, grandfather and great grandfather, age 85, passed away on March 10th, 2019, after a short illness in Lodi, California. Edward is survived by his children: Linda Cereghino, Diane (Jim) McKittrick, Edward (Judy) Cereghino, Matthew Cereghino, and Jana (Clarence) Santos; his grandchildren: Josh (Yvonne), Lexy, Kyle, Marc, Maggie, Matthew, Julian, and Nathan (Jess); and his great grandchildren: Adrianna, Lisette, Bradley and Gage. He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Janet and his parents Edward and Nora Cereghino.
Edward was born on November 24th, 1933. He was married in 1952, to his high school sweetheart, Janet. Edward was a devoted husband and father. During his lifetime, he shared his vast knowledge with everyone he met and had a genuine concern for all. While his family was his top priority, he took many others under his wing. Edward's family and friends will always remember him as a kind and compassionate man, who focused on helping those in need. After spending eight years with the New York Yankees Organization, Edward focused on education. Last but not least, he always had a joke to share with everyone, often times, more than once.
Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 8 PM, with a vigil service, at 6:00 PM on Monday, March 18th, 2019 at the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N. Beckman Rd, in Lodi, CA.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 19th, 2019 at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 215 W. Walnut St., Lodi, CA.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to .
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 15 to Mar. 22, 2019
