Edward Cornelius Van Diemen
1957-2020
Ed was born in Lodi, CA on June 21st, 1957. He is the third child of Cornelius and Cornelia Van Diemen. He passed away unexpectedly on September 21st, 2020 at the age of 63.
Ed was a husband, brother, father, son, and a friend to many. He was best known for both his generosity, and kindness to others. He was raised in Fairfield, CA, and graduated from Armijo High school, where he was on the wrestling team. After graduation he joined the Marines. He was stationed in Senegal Africa and Athens, Greece as an Embassy Guard. In Greece he met his future wife; Karin Baker. After serving 4 years, he settled in Lodi, CA and began farming with his godfather Joe Broekhof. Ed & Karin married September 20th, 1980 and were blessed with two daughters.
He was involved in the LDGC farming organization and served on the board of directors from (2012-2020), and was a Vice Chairman for two years. He also served on LDGGA Board of Directors from 2004-2013, and as President of the association from 2011-2012. His hobbies were: reading, fishing, camping with his family and friends, and his famous BBQ's.
Ed was preceded in death by his father Cornelius; and his younger brother, Robert. Surviving him are his wife of 40 years, and their daughters, Brianna (Anthony) Malta, and Isabel Van Diemen. Also, his mother, Cornelia; sisters, Joyce (Joe), Rose (Paul) and Patrice (Randy); his godmother, Joanna Broekof; uncle, Jim; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
"Rivers do not drink their own water; trees do not eat their own fruit, the sun does not shine on itself, and flowers do not spread their fragrance for themselves, living for others is a rule of nature. We are all born to help each other. No matter how difficult it is… Life is good when you are happy; but much better when others are happy because of you." – Pope Francis
At his request no services will be held. Arrangement are being handled by Collins Funeral Home in Lodi. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. St Jude.org (800) 608-3023
Gone, but never forgotten.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Oct. 6 to Oct. 12, 2020.
