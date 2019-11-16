|
Edward D. Hughes left this earth on November 8 at the age of 73. Son of William Jackson Hughes and Hilda Dundas Hughes, he was an extraordinary man. Known as a renaissance man to his family and friends, he was a master gardener, a naturalist, a scuba diver to world-wide exotic locations, a wine maker, an expert fisherman (member of No Name Stripped Bass Club), a gourmet chef, a kind listener, and a truly loving man. A graduate of U C Davis, he enjoyed a colorful career in the wine industry of the Lodi appellation, first working with the Guild Winery as wine maker, and then as grower relations manager for the Canandaigua Company.
Ed served our country in active duty in the Army during the Vietnam War.
Ed joyfully studied nature for his lifetime. He treasured the letters and books that were part of the large collection of correspondence between John Muir and his Stockton educator Grandfather (Edward Hughes). Ed spent his youth and spare time as an adult enjoying the Sierras, knowing every wildflower's name and sharing stories of the natural wisdom of nature, which expresses perfectly his personal philosophy of life and its complexities. He truly loved a day in nature - especially identifying birds and plants. He saw all in nature as a miracle.
Ed leaves his adoring wife, Lori Silvaggio; his sister, Margaret (Hughes) Stebbins; two daughters, Annette Todaro and Michelle (Todaro) Hatata; grandchildren, Ryan Smith, Morgan Smith, and Ahmed (Tarek) Hatata; and dear friend, Lee Hughes; as well as treasured cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in in his name may be made to The Civic Ballet of San Luis Obispo, 3422 Miguelito Court, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, or the Alzheimer's Research Association.
A celebration of Ed's life will be held at St. Jorge Winery in Acampo, California, December 5, 2019 at 2:00.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, 2019