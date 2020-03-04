|
Ed entered rest and peace on Sunday, February 23, surrounded by family. Ed was always busy and energetic but had been slowed by age, hardwork and problems with mobility. He was born April 17, 1925. He would have been 95 years old. Ed was a retired neon tube bender, working at Ad Art sign company for over 30 years. He was known as the backbone of the Neon Glass Department and at his retirement his fellow employees wrote, "If a person's success is measured by how much his fellow man admires and respects him, then Ed was one of the most successful of men."
Ed served in the U.S. Navy during WWII from 1943-1946. After being discharged, he met his future wife, Ida Heinrich, and after a 7 month courtship, decided to tie the knot, and were married February 12, 1949. They were able to celebrate their 71st wedding anniversary together with their loved ones.
Ed and Ida found much joy building the "Hyske Hideout" at Lake Tahoe. They spent much of their free time before retirement with friends and family at "The Lake." After retirement, in addition to spending more extended time at their cabin, they were able to travel extensively throughout Europe, Asia, Australia and the Holy Land. Ed also enjoyed the occasional golf game with friends and family.
Ed loved spending time with his family. He and Ida had 3 children, Steve, Kathy (Don) and Ken (Nancy). He especially enjoyed being grandpa to Emilie (Aaron), Andy (Stephanie), Donnie (Jen), Pat, Lindsey and Nathan. He delighted in being a great grandfather to Audrey, Tatum, Luke, Brody, Cru, Sloan, Reese and Rowan.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Pauline; and his siblings, Lydia, Olga, Bill, Lillian, Norbert, Rose and Ted.
The family plans to have a memorial for Ed at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery in the Vineyard Chapel on Saturday, March 14 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the First United Methodist Church in Lodi, 200 W. Oak, Lodi, CA 95240 or to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95204-1953.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel on Mar. 4, 2020