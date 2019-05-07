Mr. Edward "Joe" Joseph Matts II, of Lockeford, CA, born on June 30, 1947 in Lodi, CA, to the late Betty Jane Matts and the late Edward Joseph Matts, passed away at age 71 on March 17, 2019 in Reno, NV. Joe served in the Air Force, stationed in Taiwan, during the Vietnam War, he worked in the car business as a general sales manager for over 35 years until 2007, and then drove trucks across the country until 2016. Joe was the beloved husband of Helen Lopez-Matts.

He is survived by his sons, Peter J Matts and Jared J Matts (Karla); daughters, Angela N Matts-Miles (Steven), Nasim Matteoni (Ivan), and Sarah I Matts (Nicole); sisters Sydney Thacher, Dawn Heatlie, Sharyle Teicheira, and Connie Matts; as well as grandchildren Brendon and Ayden Matts, Julian Matteoni, Joaquin and Brooklyn Matts. He also leaves behind his dogs, Gracie, Mika, Asal, Rosie and Junior.

Joe loved attending church, helping the needy, bible study, hiking, and working around the house. He was an active member at Calvary Chapel Reno, NV.

Friends and family members may attend the burial service Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 10:30am at Harmony Grove Cemetery, 11455 Locke Rd., Lockeford, CA 95237, followed by a Celebration of Life Reception at 12pm at Lockeford Bar & Banquet, 18690 N. Hwy 88. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from May 7 to May 14, 2019