Edward William ("Bill") Maki passed away on May 1, 2020 at the age of 82. While born in Chicago on August 20, 1937, Bill spent the majority of his childhood in Virginia, Minnesota. He attended Roosevelt High School for three years before relocating with his family to Sacramento and completing his senior year at Sacramento Senior High School in 1955. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Marine Corps where he served four years of active duty. Then on August 30, 1958, he married the love of his life Marilyn whom he had known since the two of them were just three years old (their families became friends in Chicago and Marilyn and Bill were reunited in Sacramento during their high school years). Bill began his career at North American Aerospace Defense Command before taking a job with Caltrans in 1963 where he worked for nearly 40 years during which he also studied at California State University, Stanislaus and graduated in 1976 with a bachelor's degree. Throughout that time he was heavily involved in The Boy Scouts of America for which he served as a Scoutmaster for many years and earned the Silver Beaver Award for his impact and contributions to the organization. Following his retirement from Caltrans in 1999, Bill dedicated his time to Saint Paul Lutheran Church of Lodi where he was a member of the choir and served the church in various capacities including his roles as deacon, Stephen Minister, and member of the church council. While Bill had many passions, some of which included his love for animals, travel, photography, reading, and crossword puzzles, there was none so great as his passion for the U.S. Marine Corps. For Bill, Semper fidelis, was more than a phrase - it was a way of life. In his 82 years he remained faithful in every possible way - in his relationship with God, his church, his country, his Finnish heritage, and his wife of 62 years, as well as to his identity as a husband, father, grandfather, and soon-to-be great grandfather. He will be remembered for his kindness, intelligence, strong will, cheesy sense of humor, and most importantly, for being a pillar of strength for the family that survives him.

Bill is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his daughters, Debra and Laurene; his son, Paul; and his grandchildren, Jessica, Corinne, Kendra, Amanda, Sean, Kaila, and Joshua.

In honor of Bill's life, memorials may be directed to Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 701 S Pleasant Ave, Lodi, CA 95240. Services at this time are private but a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

