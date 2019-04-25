Edwin J. Seibel passed away April 18, 2019 peacefully in his home with sons and family.

Born July 11, 1928 in Carrington, ND, Edwin moved to the Lodi area in 1929 with his family; parents, John K. and Antonella Seibel; siblings, Lawrence, Frances, Leora, Leoma, Viola, Mary, Elnora, Robert, John, Gerald, with John, Leora, and Elnora surviving today.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1950-52, coming back to Lodi; he worked for Guild Winery, retiring after 38 years in 1992. He married Janey Twitty in 1959, and together they had two sons, Edwin Jr & Mark Seibel, in addition to Janey's daughters, Lynda & Debbie Twitty.

After divorcing, he married Marylyn Cooper in the early 1970's, and welcomed Marylyn's children Paul Larson, Luwana, David, Geno, Barbette, Randy & Kaylem Cooper to the family.

Upon retiring he enjoyed his ever growing extended family including 31 grandchildren. He enjoyed dancing and was an avid bingo player faithfully until the last months of his life. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Flowers can be sent to Cherokee Memorial Cemetery, viewing will be held Thursday 4:00 - 8:00 pm in Vineyard Chapel. Graveside Service will be Friday at 11:00 am at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2019