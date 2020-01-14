Home

Edwin Otto Dammel


1929 - 2020
Edwin Otto Dammel Obituary
Edwin Otto Dammel, 90, of Lodi, passed away on January 12, 2020. Edwin was born on April 3, 1929 to Jacob and Eva Dammel. He owned and operated Tokay Printing for 31 years. He proudly served in the United States Army. Edwin enjoyed dancing and listening to Polka music. He was a very social person and was involved in the following organizations: Moose, Eagles, Elks, and American Legion Lodi Post 22.
He is survived by his sons, Kenneth and wife, Laura, of Lodi and, Kurt and wife Stephanie, of Gold Beach OR; and grandson, Kurt Jr., of Tacoma, WA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Darvilla Dammel.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 17 at 11am at Collins Family Funeral Home. There is no visitation and committal is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Legion Post 22 in his name. Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 20, 2020
