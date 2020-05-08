Edythe Bernice Pearce passed away peacefully on April 30th. She was 100 years old. When asked her secret to a long and happy life, she responded, "The secret to longevity is having a positive attitude. I always try to look on the bright side and not bring negativity into the picture. I participate in many activities, but try not to overdo anything. A good diet is very important as well as socializing with my friends over a glass of wine."

"Bee" as she was affectionately called by her friends and family, was born on February 7, 1920 in Lodi to Ernest and Mamie Tramontini. She had two older brothers, Vernon and Ralph. She met her future husband Eldon Pearce when she was in second grade. At Lodi High she participated in many athletic and student government activities. In 1936 she was elected Student Body President. She was one of the first female Student Body Presidents in California. During her tenure, she worked hard to end the school's "No Dance Policy." To the joy of her fellow classmates, the campaign was successful. Also durning her senior year, she was chosen by the Daughters of the American Revolution to represent the State of California at an all female assembly in Washington, DC. That spring she rode a train across the country to attend the gathering with many other state representatives. In Washington, DC, she and the girls toured the Capitol and met Eleanor Roosevelt. After graduating high school, she attended both UC Berkeley and UCLA, eventually earning a degree in Social Work from UC Berkeley.

In the fall of 1941 Bee married Eldon. In 1947 they had their first son Kent, who was followed five and a half years later by their second son Craig. Bee was a devoted mother and wife. She was proud to be married to Eldon, who became president of Mt. San Antonio Junior College. As she focused on her family and raising Kent and Craig, Bee enjoyed reading, golfing, swimming, playing tennis, traveling, and camping at Meek's Bay at Lake Tahoe. She worked as a social worker and enjoyed her career before she became a mother and homemaker. Bee was a strong supporter of Planned Parenthood and a member of PEO. After 42 years of marriage, Eldon passed in 1983. Three years later, Bee got remarried to John O'Brien. It was durning her 25 years with him that she continued to travel. She visited over 60 countries on every continent except Antarctica and took each of her four grandchildren Christian, Marin, Dylan, and Marissa on an individual "Special Cruise."

Visiting with family made Bee's life full of love. On February 8th of this year, the entire Pearce Family gathered to celebrate Great-Grandma Bee's 100th birthday. It was held at Craig and his wife Denise's home in Stockton. In attendance were their daughter Marissa, son Dylan, his wife Devon, and their four children Eldon, Gemma, Cecily, and Harrison. Kent, his daughter Marin, son Christian, his wife Lexie, and their two children Otto and Ellory were also in attendance. The party afforded all an opportunity to give their heartfelt appreciation for Bee's kind, honest, generous, and supportive love. She was a true inspiration. She was a great lady. We love and miss you.

