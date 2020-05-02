Eileen Ellen Tiede passed away suddenly Saturday, April 25th, 2020, just days after her 88th birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Werner; son, Jason; and six siblings, with whom she is now reunited in heaven. Eileen was survived by her children, Tobie (Dennis), Kerry (Kim), and daughter-in-law Robin; seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

Eileen was born and raised in Linton, North Dakota, and moved to Lodi in 1950 to live with her aunt. She married Werner in 1952 and they established a successful life and family together.

Eileen was a well-respected interior designer for over 40 years and owned Eileen's Etc. in Lodi. She prided herself on her home, where she held numerous gatherings, holiday parties, and other events. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, particularly on their annual beach trips. She also took pleasure in cooking, gardening, sewing, playing games, and teaching her grandkids how to play a mean hand of Gin Rummy. Eileen was a force to be reckoned with - strong, talented, and outspoken. Her faith was displayed through her generosity in the community and her devotion to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

No services are being planned at this time.

And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.

