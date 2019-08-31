|
|
Eldon J. Kahny, age 95, died Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Everson, Washington. He was a long-time resident of Lodi.
He was preceded in death in 2011 by his wife of 60 years, Emily (Kerkman) Kahny, and is survived by daughters Joan Yoder (Alan) and Marilyn Sippy (Martin), son James Kahny (Doray), four grandchildren, and his sister Dyann Alexander (Dick).
Born in Pierce, Nebraska to Frank and Emma (Kolterman) Kahny, he was raised in Nebraska and Springfield, Oregon. A graduate of Springfield High School, Eldon served honorably in the US Army during World War II. He worked for the JC Penney Company for 37 years and retired in Lodi in 1984. He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Lodi. He had been a resident of Everson, Washington for twelve years.
Burial will be at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. Please share your thoughts and memories online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, 2019