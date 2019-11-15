|
|
Eleanore Walton, age 93, passed away in her sleep on the morning of November 8, 2019, at her home in Lodi, California.
Born in the steel country of western Pennsylvania, Eleanore was raised during the Great Depression by her loving parents Peter and Julia. She was molded in large part by her Polish heritage and Catholic faith. Following World War II she married her childhood friend and devoted suitor George Walton. The couple shared 72 years of wedded happiness.
It became something of a defining attribute of her life that the young and growing family would move from time to time in search of opportunity. In the 1950's this led them to southern California. Choosing not to work outside the house, Eleanore's greatest pride came from raising her four children and transforming many houses into loving homes. Over the years they would move many times, returning to Pennsylvania twice, but always coming back to California. Upon George's retirement in 1988, the couple moved north and settled in Lodi.
Eleanore is loved and is survived by her devoted husband, George; her children, Bernadette, George, Therese, Stanley and his wife Christie; sister, Leona; and her extended family of eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
A visitation will be held Monday, November 18th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 North Beckman Road, Lodi, CA 95240.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, 2019