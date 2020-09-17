Elizabeth "Elsie" Barbara (Jozsa) Beldt (94) passed away September 11, 2020 peacefully at home. Born January 11, 1926, to Geza & Barbara (Papp) Jozsa of Chicago, IL, both came from Hungary as immigrants. Elsie met her husband Homer C. Beldt at a USO in Chicago while he was in Navy boot camp; Homer was shipped out immediately in WWII. The newly met couple corresponded regularly and was married on January 20, 1945 in Chicago, celebrating 70 years before her husband Homer's death in 2015.

In 1946 Elsie gave birth to her first child Helen in Chicago, and second child Mary was born 1948 in Sheldon, IA. Their third child they adopted Kathy Vicsik born 1958 in Riverhead, NY.

Elsie helped Homer with accounts payable, payroll, before computers and the operating of apartment complexes, mobile home parks, mini-storages, and multiple other interests. Later in life she use to make stuffed elephants, and donate them to children originations and hospitals.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the staff that took care of Elsie from Provident Home Care, especially Elsy, who has been by Elsie's side for the last four years.

Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Homer C. Beldt; her daughter, Mary C. Hampton; son-in-law, Bruce Hampton Sr.; son-in-law, Ray A. Hirning; and was the sole survivor of her five siblings, Albert J. (Jozsa) Joza, Peter Farkas (raised), Geza I. Jozsa (five days old), Helen C. Jozsa, and Irene M. Lange, the end of a generation.

Elsie is survived by her eldest daughter, Helen B. Schiller; son-in-law, William "Bill" Schiller Jr.; her youngest adopted daughter, Kathy L. McLarty; as well as 5 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.

There will be a grave site service at Lodi Memorial Cemetery, on September 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm.

