Elizabeth May Carey left this world on June 29, 2019. She was diagnosed in May with a glioblastoma brain tumor, that aggressively and rapidly took her life. The youngest of eight children, she was born May 7, 1962.

Elizabeth had many talents. She loved to cook, crochet, and make quilts, often making up her own designs. She rarely kept her creations, and many office functions were funded in part by raffles of Elizabeth's work. She loved to camp, and from riding in the window ledge over the back seat of Dad's DeSoto while young, to riding her Harley every summer to Silver Lake in the Sierras, she was a happy camper. She often brought a pot of ham-mountain-style, a favorite family meal.

She loved to ride her Harley with family and friends, especially the trips to the mountains. Her favorite rides were during Christmas when she rode around town in a Santa suit, greeting all with Ho Ho Ho and handing out candy canes.

Elizabeth loved her cats, Scooter and Little One. They brought her continuous joy, affection, and companionship.

Elizabeth was goofy, funny, and kind. Quick to smile and laugh, some of her most amusing stories were of herself. Her humor and hilarious character impressions would always draw laughter.

She was CPR trained, not hesitant to aid anyone in need. She once saved a man's life who suffered anaphylactic shock after being stung by a bee.

Elizabeth held several jobs, Victor-Goehring Meat Plant, Dart Container, and Lodi Unified School District, where she spent 23-1/2 years, her last assignment being at Woodbridge Elementary School.

Elizabeth left an impression on everyone she met.

Elizabeth leaves a mournful hole in the hearts of her siblings: Kathy Dais (Merlin), Sheryl Carey Frieders (Phil), Rebecca Carey LePine (Frank), Vicky Carey, Michael Carey (Linda), Stephen Carey, Tommy Carey, Sandra Herdt (David), Zorana Barger (Sonny), Charles Katzakian (Melissa), and Chad Katzakian (Jayleen).

Nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews mourning her loss are Branden Dais (Angela Sanguinetti, Tayton, Kennedy, and Kade McCorstin), Dustin Dais (Becca, Taylor, Hannah), Rachelle Randall (Ramon Mateo, Crash Porras), Jilliann Lancaster (Brandon), Danielle Carey (Cody Travis), Brian Monson (Stephanie, Parker), David Monson (Jasmyn Ogden), Zachary Carey (Emily, Andrew), and Christopher Carey.

Greeting Elizabeth at the Pearly Gates are her father, Thomas J. Carey, her mother, Naomi J. Carey, and her sister, Amy Carey Shell.

All are welcome to attend a Celebration of Elizabeth's Life on July 14th, 2019, 11 am to 1 pm at the Lakeshore Village pool/clubhouse at 1550 South Mills Avenue, Lodi. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from July 6 to July 13, 2019