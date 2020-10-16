Ella C. Ochs (Dietz) passed away on October 12, 2020 in Lodi, CA at the age of 91. Ella was born on January 22, 1929 in North Dakota to Albert and Karolina Dietz.
She was a bank teller at Bank of America in downtown Lodi for many years. She was married to Dorrance (Don) Ochs until his passing in 2007. Ella was a long-time worshipper at Century Assembly, (formerly 1st Assembly of God) and attended Faith Fellowship prior to that.
Ella is survived by her son, Les (Debbie) Love; grandson, Joshua Love; and great granddaughter, Hailey Love.
Donations may be made to Vitas.com
in her honor.
Cherokee Memorial is honored to serve the Ochs family.