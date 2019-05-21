Ella passed away on May 17, 2019 at home peacefully and while surrounded by her family. She was born in McIntosh County, North Dakota to Julius H and Mary (Lang) Hermann. She met the love of her life, Dick Foran in LaMoure, N.D. and married in August of 1952. The moved to Lodi and raised two children, Steven (Woody) and Kristie. Ella worked in the restaurant business many years and later retired from the Lodi Unified School District. Ella was a warm hearted, fun loving lady and a tough task maker all her life. Her favorite thing to say to her grandchildren was "Don't let the world whip you, go and whip the world." She was always ready to beat the war drums to her every personal battle. She yearned for the day that her Savior, Jesus Christ would take her in his arms to bring her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick, her parents, Julius & Mary Hermann, two grandchildren, her sister & brother-in-law, Sylvia & Myron Rall, and brother Harold. Ella is survived by her children, Woody (Diana), Kristie (Rick), and her grandchildren, Alex, Brad (Sarah Tygert) Schatz. Robert Foran, Justus (Cimone) Foran & one great granddaughter Rehgan Foran and many nephews and nieces. At Ella's request, there will be no visitation or viewing and all memorials be made to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Avenue, Stockton. CA 95204. The interment will be private. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from May 21 to May 27, 2019