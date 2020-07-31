1/1
Ellen Louise Howard
1925 - 2020
{ "" }
Ellen was born in Deerpark, WA to Albert and Rose Hastings. She graduated from St. Mary's Girls Academy, class of 1943.
Ellen is preceded in death by her first husband, Douglas Christion; second husband, Travis Howard; and eldest son, David Christion.
She is survived by daughter, Dawn (Craig) of Alto, TX; son, Douglas (Pat) Christion of Redding, CA; son, Randy (Becki) Howard of Sioux Falls, SD and daughter-in-law, Linda Christion of Stockton, CA. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
As per Ellen's wishes, there will be no funeral services.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Jul. 31 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 30, 2020
She was a great Grandmother! When we would visit from Southern California she always made me a chocolate cake with chocolate frosting! My favorite. She always asked me to make the green salad for dinner because she said my green salads were beautiful! I’ll miss her!
Barbara Richards
Grandchild
