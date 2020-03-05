|
Mrs. Ellen Lucille Hansen, age 78 died at Vienna Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Lodi, California, on Sunday, February 2, 2020.
Born on November 1, 1941 in Portland, Oregon, she lived in Portland, Oregon, Lodi, California, and San Francisco, California before settling in Lodi, California. She worked at Pacific Coast Producers as a sanitation supervisor until retiring. She loved to travel, spend time with her friends, the San Francisco 49ers, and visit with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Blake Hanna; her daughters, Jennifer Hansen and Christine Hansen; son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Florence Hansen; her grandchildren, Keturah Hansen, Jordan Hansen, Zach Hansen, Justin Hansen, and Reese Hansen; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Lori Blaufus; sister and brother in-law, Joan and Ed Goin, and brother and sister-in-law, John and Lauri Blaufus.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 11, 2020