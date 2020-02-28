|
Ellen Rae (Peek) Bunch, 89, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Lodi, CA.
Ellen Rae was born December 6, 1930 in Stockton, CA. She was the daughter of Leroy Ellington and Dollie Ellen Peek. Ellen Rae was married to the love of her life and best friend, Leland "Bud" Bunch for 61 years.
Ellen Rae "Ellie" was a farmer's wife, aunt, teacher, homemaker, and crafter. She played the piano and sang to family and friends. Also, she attended First Church of Christ, Scientist in Stockton, CA. She was a reader there and sang in the choir. Ellen Rae volunteered part-time at Stockton's Christian Science Reading Room.
Aunt Ellie loved visits from all her nephews and nieces, often for an extended time. Also, she enjoyed her grandnephews and nieces as well. Everyone that came to visit whether family or friend was blessed with Ellie's warm personality and some dessert, perhaps ice cream, fudge popsicles, See's Candies or the like. Her heart was huge and she blessed many with her hand-made cards that she designed herself. Her thoughtfulness included family, friends, and acquaintances. Ellen Rae never met a stranger, had a contagious laugh, and always made you feel special.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ellen Rae was preceded in death by a brother, Ellsworth "Elsie" Peek; his wife, Joan Peek; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Marion Hoff; niece, Diane Peek; and nephews, Vernon Hoff and Andy Peek.
Ellen Rae is survived by a brother, Ellington (Betty) Peek; a sister, Carol Meredith; numerous nephews and nieces, along with grandnephews and nieces.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Vineyard Chapel in Cherokee Memorial Park Cemetery in Lodi, CA. Following the service, there will be a graveside dedication at the Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ellen Rae's name at Bristol Hospice, 5757 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, CA.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 6, 2020