On August 20, 2020, a light went out when Dad left his family to be with Mom in Heaven.
Toy was a man with a twinkle in his blue eyes, a ready smile, a laugh that was contagious and a song that he was always ready to share. He loved and was proud of his family and was deeply loved.
Toy was born in Charles City, Iowa on October 11, 1930. When his sister saw him she said "Oh Momma you brought me a new Toy", and from that day, he was called "Toy".
Toy grew up on a small farm in Iowa with his parents and his 4 brothers and 3 sisters. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and sports. One of the memories that he shared of his high school basketball team was when they played an exhibition game against the Harlem Globe Trotters and he was the focus of one of their practical jokes. Upon graduating from high school Toy joined the National Guard. He then followed his father and older brothers, who served during WWII, into the Navy during the Korean War. On shore leave in New York in 1952, he met his future wife Joan while walking down the street singing a song. Two weeks later they were married. Upon leaving the Navy, Toy, Joan and baby daughter, Debbie, moved to Iowa, where Toy enrolled in college at Iowa State in Ames. Graduating with a B.S. in Chemistry, he began work with the USDA. While working with the USDA, Toy and family, which now included daughter, Linda, were transferred to California, settling in Modesto, CA, where son, Todd was born in Ceres. Moving to Lodi, Toy began working for the Stokley Van Camp Cannery in Lodi, where he worked in the Lab as the Quality Control chemist. Later when the cannery became Pacific Coast Producers, he became the Plant Manager. Toy was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and served as President of the organization for a year. The friendships Toy made through the Eagles resulted in some memorable dances and camping trips that are still shared in the family today. Toy retired to McCloud, CA, where he and Joan lived happy and content until returning to Lodi.
Toy and Joan were together 67 years and now they're together again in Heaven.
Toy is survived by his children, Debbie Bassett (Dennis), Linda (Jim) Nance, Todd (Tami) Dillon; nephew, Bob Burke (Melinda) who was like a son; brother, Elmer Dee (Barbara) Dillon; grandchildren, Aaron (Vanessa), Adam Bassett, Chay (Janeil), Lacey Nance, Braeden, Preston, Grayson Dillon, Nick Somera (Erica), Celeste (Kevin) Pence; great grandchildren, Allison, Austin Bassett, Tinley, Fritzi, Zador Nance, Lily Pence and numerous nieces and nephews.
Poppa we love you and we know you're in Heaven singing and laughing.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of San Joaquin and to the Alzheimer's Association
.