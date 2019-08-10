|
Ellyn B. Naef, age 87, passed away Wednesday morning, August 7, 2019, at the Parkview Home of Woodville, WI. Ellyn was born on April 21, 1932 in Hillsdale, WI, the daughter of Sam and Harmka (Koop) Huisman. On January 30, 1951, she was united in marriage to Leon Gerald Naef in Barron, WI. They farmed briefly before moving to Lodi, California in 1953 and establishing a masonry construction company. In April 1968, Ellyn and Leon were introduced to Shaklee, which provided the foundation for a successful business with benefits that have continued to the present. An enterprising and adaptable person with a high ethical standard, Ellyn was the definition of balance in life. Spiritually, naturally, in business and in everyday living; she knew how to work hard but also have fun while staying grounded in the things that matter most. Her family will forever cherish her loving nature that was manifest in her smile, touch, diplomacy, generosity, and kind words. Time spent with family and friends was precious and Ellyn made each person feel special. She never met a stranger and loved to reach out to anyone she met, whether they had prestige and power or were living on the street. Her warm feeling for humanity extended to everyone. She enjoyed gardening and cooking hearty meals for those around her table. Humor was woven with love and compassion.
Ellyn will remain in the hearts of her children, Lila (Kenneth) Schwartz, Gerald (Angela) Naef, and Rodney Naef; daughter-in-law, Kathryn Naef; grandchildren, Chad (Marjan) Schwartz, Daryn (Wendy) Schwartz, Katrina (Jackson) Gunnarson, Anton (Rebecca Olson) Naef, Chantel (Richard) Bedford, Kaila (LaRon) Ramsden, Jenica Naef; 13 & 3/4 great-grandchildren; siblings-in-law, Rosie Huisman, Eline Forsberg, and Ruth Naef; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, other extended family, and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Naef; siblings, Geneva (Foster) Young, Wendell (Norma) Huisman, Freeman Huisman, Edmond (Geraldine) Huisman, Leon (Joycelyn) Huisman, and infant sister, Elaine Carol Huisman; and siblings-in-law.
Funeral Services for Ellyn will be held at 11AM on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Prairie Farm Community Center, 115 River Road N, Prairie Farm, WI, 54762. A gathering of family and friends was from 4-7PM on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the O'Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI, as well as one hour prior to the Funeral Service on Saturday. Services have been entrusted to the O'Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 2019