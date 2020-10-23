Elmer Berg passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 16, 2020. He was 86 years old.

Elmer was born April 7, 1934 in Lodi, where he grew up with 3 brothers and 4 sisters. He married Marvel Seifert in 1954. Together they had 3 children: Patricia (Scott) Burnett, Deborah, and Michael. An avid sportsman he enjoyed golfing, city league softball, bowling at Tokay Bowl and fishing.

Elmer married Pat Fitzgerald in 1987. He continued to work at Henderson Bros. of Lodi until retiring in 1990. Together they enjoyed traveling, golfing at Woodbridge Golf and Country Club, socializing with friends, Sudoku puzzles, and supporting all of their grandchildren (8) and great grandchildren (10) in their adventures. He so enjoyed spending time with Pat's children, Connie Fitzgerald and husband Bill Lopez, and Robbie and Sam Fitzgerald.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George Berg and Pauline (Elmer) Werner; wife, Marvel; brothers, Raymond and Robert; sisters, Erna Clifford, Alice Lucas and Donna Larson; daughter Deborah; and grandson, Jordan Klein.

He is survived by sister, Shirley Spiekerman; and brother, George (Jan) Berg; and grandchildren, Stuart and Steven Burnett, Robert Klein, and Bryson, Garret, Kyle Fitzgerald and Danielle Sykes.

No service is planned at this time.

Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of San Joaquin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store