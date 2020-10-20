1/1
Elsie Sherman
1926-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsie passed away peacefully in her home Sept. 9. 2020 after a short battle with cancer. She was 94. Born in Tolstoy, SD to Christian and Elisabeth (Leight) Ulrich. At a young age, the family moved to California where Elsie attended Galt High School for three years. The Family moved to Lodi where Elsie graduated from Lodi High in 1944.
She worked at Thornton Cannery in her younger years with some of her sisters, and later at the family business, Sherman Electric.
She was a faithful member of Temple Baptist/Crosspoint Church for many years.
Elsie is preceded in death by parents Christian and Elisabeth, nine sisters, two brothers, her loving husband of 50 years, Forrest Harlan Sherman, and son Larry.
She is survived by son Dale, two sisters, Martha (John) Ralston of Lodi, Kathy (Chuck) Ludwig of McMinnville, OR; daughter-in-law Rita (Larry) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Many thanks to Hospice of San Joaquin County. Services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved