|
|
Elsye Webber passed away November 27, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born Elsye May Benson in Weld County, Colorado on May 20, 1927 to Nels and Edla Benson. They were Swedish immigrants and farmers.
She married Jack Webber in 1946 in Ault, Colorado. They had three children. In 1952, they moved to Galt, California, where they raised cattle and row crops and later they moved to Acampo where they raised alfalfa and walnuts.
She loved collecting dolls, sewing, and music. Elsye had a lovely soprano voice and sang for many occasions. She belonged to Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Galt, and sang in the choir.
Elsye is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Webber; son, Michael William; siblings, Esther Ledall, Edith Gathman, Helen Fry, and Nels Benson. She is survived by daughter, Jacalyn Webber Souther; son-in-law, James Souther; son, John Webber; daughter-in-law, Barbara Webber; sister, Gertrude Wagner; three grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Elsye's funeral will be Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Evergreen Chapel, Cherokee Memorial Park. Donations may be made to Gateway Center Drive, PO Box 1950, Clarksburg, MD. 20871.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, 2019