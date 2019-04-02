March 14, 2019, just 18 days shy of her 88th birthday, Elta Wiser passed away after an extended illness at Kaiser Modesto Medical Center. She was born April 1st, 1931, to Audrey (Coffee) and Arthur Willhelm in Hagerman, New Mexico. After graduating from Lodi Academy in 1949, she attended Pacific Union College in Angwin, CA and completed the RN program at the St. Helena School of Nursing in Deer Park, CA. Her nursing career spanned 48 years and she eventually retired from San Joaquin General Hospital in 2000. She married Lloyd Wiser in 1953 and they raised their three daughters in California and Arkansas, eventually returning to California in 1988.

Known for her amazing wit, sparkling eyes, and candid nature, Elta was passionate about the San Francisco Giants and in her later years, the Outlander book series. She would read for hours while her beloved cat Maggie slept on her lap. She enjoyed her final years at Prestige Senior Living in Manteca, CA. The family is grateful for the staff and residents for their compassion and friendship toward Elta. She loved her time there.

She is survived by daughter Sandra Arbogast (Oliver), daughter Diane Wheat (Gary), daughter Carolyn (Jose) Salcedo, grandchildren Jake and Zoe Singleton and their dad Kelly Singleton, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Elta was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Wiser, and her sister, Nancy Anderson.

Elta didn't like to say goodbye. Instead she'd say, "Behave and I'll see you soon. That is both a threat and a promise."

Per Elta's request, no services will be held and interment will be at Cherokee Memorial Park. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2019