Elva "Elvie" Emmett Huggins passed away in his home on May 16, 2020 from natural causes. Elvie was born July 21, 1941 in San Diego to Hugh and Ruby "Ruth" Huggins. He attended local schools and graduated from Lodi Union High School in 1960.

Elvie married Sandra Douglas on May 14, 1966. He worked for Holtz Rubber Company for many years. Elvie was dedicated to being a soccer coach for over 20 years in the Lodi community. He was a proud American, always wearing his red, white, and blue or his 49er wear. His stature came with a big heart and a great laugh. Always warm and welcoming.

Elvie is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Huggins; son, Sam Huggins; son, Ralph Huggins; daughter-in-law, Renee Huggins, grandson, Sean Little; grandson, Dallas Huggins; granddaughter, Sheridan Huggins; granddaughter, Savannah Huggins; great granddaughter, Nani Little; and great grandson, Lex Little. He is also survived by his sister, Margie White of Galt, as well as many cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Ruby Huggins; brothers, Carl Huggins, Norman Huggins, and his twin brother, Elza Huggins; sister, Betty Rempfer and friends that became family.

At this time, due to COVID-19 outbreak-public services will not be held. The family will be doing a celebration of life as soon as they can.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store