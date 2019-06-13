Resources More Obituaries for Elvera Melby Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elvera Jane Melby

Obituary Condolences Flowers My mom, Elvera Melby passed away on June 4, 2019 at age 96. Growing up in the 1920's was a difficult time, however with my mom's perseverance and wearwithall. She achieved a master's degree from the University of the Pacific as a woman.

She went on to be a PE teacher and mentor for many women in the community. Eventually, after being Dean of Girls, and being somewhat stern, she became the Vice Principal of Lodi High School. Those who were attending in those times would know.

Elvera always loved to play golf, as did her late husband, Jack. She was an active member of the Woodbridge Golf and Country Club. As far as I know, she served as the only woman president of the Board of Directors of WGCC.

My mother loved volunteering in the communities of Lodi and Stockton. She was honored as the Lodi Soroptimist Woman of the Year. Elvera was also inducted into both the Lodi Sports Hall of Fame and the University of Pacific Sports Hall of Fame. She was awarded the prestigious Amos Alonzo Stagg Award from the University of Pacific, only awarded to former Pacific intercollegiate athletes whose life exemplified the values and principles of Mr. Alonzo Stagg. Elvera was humbled and grateful that the University of Pacific honored her with the Distinguished Alumni Volunteer Award. She was proud of her over 20 years of volunteerism to the Lodi Parks and Recreation and the Lodi Street Faire. She was instrumental in the development of Candy Cane Park on Holly Drive. She also served as a staff member on the Parks and Recreation, as Director of Ye Olde Hangout , a very popular teen center. She organized and supervised playground programs and special activities.

Elvera is survived by her sister Isabel Ferrari, her niece DeeDee Ferrari (Tom), nephew Bobby Giorgi, niece Stephanie Giorgi, as well as other nieces and nephews.

My mom was preceded in death by her husband Jack, her son Jeff....and her beloved niece Deborah Erardi.

Per my mom's wishes, there will be no memorial service. Interment will be private. Elvera expressed in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Lodi Boys and Girls Club and Hospice of San Joaquin. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from June 13 to June 20, 2019