Elvera Lillian Petrell passed away on September 19, 2020 in Woodland, California. She was 98 and had suffered from advanced Alzheimer's and accompanying illness for several years.

Elvera was born in Lodi on May 8, 1922, in her grandmother's home, to Lloyd and Lillian Perrin. She attended Ray Elementary School when it was only 2 rooms and graduated as Valedictorian of her class at Lodi Union High School in 1940. Thereafter she worked at the Lodi Library, attended The University of the Pacific in Stockton, married Leon Petrell in St. Anne's Catholic church, graduated and received her teaching credentials from California State University in Sacramento. She worked as a bomb fuse inspector at Schlage Lock in San Francisco during World War II, as a secretary for the Corp of Engineers, and as a primary school teacher. She taught for 20 years, primarily 3rd grade, at Fairsite Elementary School in Galt. After she retired from teaching, she traveled extensively, attended CSUS, and ran a grape vineyard that she inherited after her father died.

She is survived by her son Alan Petrell of South Lake Tahoe, her daughter Janet Evans of Sacramento, her grandsons Peter Harris, Mike McDowell, Josh Petrell, Nick Petrell, granddaughter Ashleigh Petrell, numerous nephews, nieces, and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by three husbands, her daughter Diana Harris McDowell, her sisters Evelyn Perrin and Joan Bell, and her brother Dewaine "Bud" Perrin.

Services will be held at Collins Family Funeral Home in Lodi on Thurs, Oct. 1, at 12 noon (123 Church St.), followed by interment at the San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum in Stockton (719 East Harding Way).

