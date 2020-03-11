|
Elwood Raymond "Woody" Hausauer was born December 15, 1934 and born again in June 1976. He left us to be with the Lord on March 8, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Woody was a loving husband, dad, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to anyone he met. He loved the Lord and his family.
Woody graduated from Lodi Union High School in 1953 and joined the Army in 1954. In 1965, he married his wife Rosalie, and together they raised three sons.
Woody was a master craftsman and learned his love of woodworking at Stephens Marine building yachts where he served his carpenter apprenticeship. He then worked for the San Joaquin County for 29 years retiring as the cabinet shop supervisor. Woody was an avid deer hunter and spent many weekends trekking the mountains in Platina with his three boys looking for the "big buck". He also loved shad fishing and pheasant hunting. Woody loved to travel, and he and Rosie took many trips with their fifth wheel across the U.S., Canada, Alaska, and spent many winters with friends in Arizona. He was a man of prayer and will be remembered by his sweet spirit, positive attitude and great smile.
Woody was a member of First Baptist Church where he served on the deacon board, sang in the choir, and was chairman of the Membership Care Committee where he loved to visit the shut-ins. He followed the Lord's calling to Estonia nine times, where he served by building radio towers for Christian radio ministry.
Woody is preceded in death by his son, Todd; and his parents, John and Lydia Hausauer. He is survived by his wife, Rosie; and his sons, Kevin Hilscher and John Hilscher (Christi); daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Hausauer; his sister, Darlene Simler; and brothers, Gene (Cinda) and Harold; his grandchildren, Charise Ladwig (Josh), Nikki Dankemeyer (Justin), Kylie Hilscher, Garrett Hilscher (Evan), Chloe Lawley (Bryce), Nick Loya (Tracy), and Sherli Loya; his great-grandchildren, Dillon, Addie, Emma, Elli, and Caitlyn Dankemeyer, Noah Ladwig, Olyvia and Amelia Hilscher, Remi Lawley; and many extended family.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at First Baptist Church Lodi at 267 N Mills Ave, Lodi, CA 95242.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Elwood Hausauer to First Baptist Church Lodi.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 17, 2020