Emil Koepplin of Lodi passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019 at the age of 98. He was born in Elgin, North Dakota on May 8, 1921 to Jacob and Mathilda Koepplin, one of nine children. After the Great Depression, his family eventually settled in Victor, CA.

Emil served in World War II in the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1945. His service took him to North Africa, Italy, Southern France, Austria, and Germany. Emil received a Citation of Merit for his service in the Battle of the Bulge. He was always very proud to be a veteran!

After his discharge from the Army, Emil married Anna Just on October 31, 1945 in Lodi, CA. They were blessed to spend 73 wonderful years together. Emil was employed as a line operator for General Mills for 33 years, retiring in 1983. In addition to raising three daughters, Emil and Anna enjoyed traveling to Hawaii and Europe, including The Holy Land and Egypt.

Emil had many skills and hobbies, which included collecting and restoring antique pocket watches, woodworking, mechanics, and going to flea markets. He was a charter member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church and volunteered his talents assisting with projects at church.

Emil is preceded in death by his parents; spouse, Anna on March 5, 2019; daughter, Linda Norton; brothers, Albert, Reinhold, Jake and Rudy; sisters, Lena, Frieda, and Martha. He is survived by his sister, Hertha Katzakian; daughters, Loretta Marshall of Auburn and Diane Green (Ron) of Madera; grandchildren, Kristen Farrar (Jim) of Davis, Greg Marshall (Toven) of Newport, OR, Sara Harper (Brad) and Matt Green (Jessica) of Fresno. He also is blessed with 5 great-grandchildren, Allison, Sam, Trevor, Kylie and Addison, as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Vienna Nursing Home, Vitas Hospice, and Dr. Edmund Freund for their outstanding care and compassion.

A private memorial service will be held at Cherokee Memorial Park.

Donations may be made in Emil's honor to Loel Senior Center, Meals on Wheels, 105 S. Washington St., Lodi, CA 95240.

Emil will be greatly missed by his family and friends.