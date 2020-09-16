Enrique "Henry" Cobarrubio went to be with the Lord on Sunday Aug 30th at the age of 83. He celebrated his 84th in heaven with mom and dad and the rest of the family.

He was born in Big Lake Texas, on Sept 6, 1936. He was the 9th of 13 children born to Jose Angel and Jesusita Cobarrubio.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents and 6 of his siblings - sisters, Petra Aquero, Maria "Cuca" Moreno, Anne Garcia and Jesusita Hernandez; and brothers, Jose, Jenobebo, and Antonio Cobarrubio. He is survived by his sisters, Cecilia Leon, Elivira Almanzar, Elfida Morga, and Eva Mann; and brother Adam Cobarrubio.

Henry was a special child for the family who never married. He took care of mother in her senior years. He did odd jobs as they were provided for him but mostly assisted his brother-in-law, Enrique Almanzar, in his lawn maintenance business.

Henry enjoyed being with people and was always ready to engage in a conversation with whomever was close by. When he could no longer live by himself he qualified for residency at Vienna nursing home where he lived until the Lord called him home. What we remember most of Henry is his happy attitude and friendly smile. He was well liked by the staff at Vienna and they thought he was one of their model residents.

Henry loved the Lord and attended all the services of the different faiths that came to Vienna to praise and honor God. He made many friends while there and we will all miss him. One of the favorite phrases he used while in conversation when he agreed with the outcome is, "that's more better" for you. We can all agree now and say to Henry, Heaven is a "more better" place for you.

Due to Covid 19 health concerns, there will not be a chapel service. A graveside service and burial will be held at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery, Hwy 99 and Harney Ln in Lodi, on Friday September 18, at 11:00 am

