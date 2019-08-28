|
Enrique "Rick" Almanzar Jr., 65, of Lodi, passed away on August 22, 2019 in Lodi.
Enrique was born in Lodi to Enrique and Elvira Almanzar on December 28, 1953. He went to school in Lodi and graduated from Lodi High. He married Estella Salazar on December 28, 1973 in Lodi. He worked in the Streets Department for The City of Lodi. He had many jobs throughout his life, including Safeway, Brea Ag, PCP, a Notary Public and was a Tax Preparer, often doing several jobs at the same time. He loved his family, fishing, camping, great food, holidays, and his truck.
He was a veteran of The Vietnam Era and served in the Army, and then the National Guard and was a Recon Sergeant and in the Military Police. He received an honorable discharge. He was a former member of The Moose Lodge.
Enrique is preceded in death by his father, Enrique Sr; brothers, Thomas, Ernesto and Eddie; and sister, Estella.
Enrique is survived by his wife of 45 years, Estella Almanzar; daughter, Ester (Enrique) De Santiago; son Enrique Almanzar III; sister, Esther (Dave) Takashita; brother, Eloy Amanzar; mother, Elvira Almanzar; granddaughters, Natalia De Santiago, Anastaycia Emily Rae Almanzar; grandsons, Odin Matney, Jose De Santiago, Lupe De Santiago; great granddaughter, Kalie De Santiago; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Lodi Funeral Home with Adam Cobarrubio officiating. Reception will follow at Legion Park. There will be no graveside service.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4, 2019