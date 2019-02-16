|
Erleen Dubose was born to Peter and Elizabeth Nightingale on February 3, 1924 in Shafter, CA, and was the first of two children.
She graduated high school from Kern Academy and attended La Sierra college in Riverside. After her marriage to Robert DuBose, they moved to the Lodi area in the early 50's. She continued her college education at U.O.P, while raising their two children. She was a homemaker and entrepreneur. Every year they would enjoy a 10 day vacation to Yosemite.
Erleen is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert, their son, and her brother.
She is survived by her daughter Valerie, 5 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 16 to Feb. 22, 2019