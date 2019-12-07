|
|
Erna Marie Kiesz, daughter of Gottfried and Elizabeth (Denning) Janke, was born August 31, 1926. She was the second youngest of 15 sisters and brothers. Erna was baptized Lutheran on June 6, 1927.
Erna moved from ND, where she was raised on a farm; then she lived in various towns in North and South Dakota, before moving to Lodi in 1967. In Lodi, she met the love of her life, Julius Kiesz. They were married March 6, 1970, and had a wonderful life together for 40 years. Mom and dad were hard working, kind, moral, loving people and had fun too. Erna had a great pride in her home and family, she loved to celebrate holidays like Easter and Christmas. She enjoyed cooking, baking and canning. Seemed she could cook a meal in an instant. Erna loved writing poems and letters, keeping a journal doing crafts, embroidery and collecting angels. She also volunteered at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, assisting and assembling the weekly bulletin and being a member of the ladies quilting group. She also enjoyed playing piano, accordion and singing.
Erna had numerous jobs including working for a dry cleaning/laundry service, working at a state hospital in ND. Practical nursing at hospitals in North and South Dakota. She also did housekeeping service for many people in South Dakota and Lodi.
Mom, as a person you are kind and caring, always willing to help us or others. You have high moral values and have instilled this in your family thru your actions. You see mom we've been watching and listening, you are a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. Today we celebrate you and dad because we know he's been waiting for you.
Erna is preceded in death by her husband, Julius; her parents; 14 siblings; 2 grandsons; 1 great granddaughter; and 1 great-great grandson.
Erna is survived by 10 children, Sandra Stotts(Paul), Juliet Uehling (Ken), Connie Lorimer (Terry), Rosilyn Gaudet, Kathryn Trumbull (Rob), Darrel Kiesz (Natalie), Darvin Diede (Cindy) Evangeline Boschee, Patricia Jones (Bruce), Tracey Patterson (Rocky); as well as 28 grandchildren, 56 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.
Public visitation will be at Collins Family Funeral Home, 123 N. School St, Lodi, Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 12pm-8pm. The Funeral Service will be held at Collins Family Funeral Home on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10am. Chaplain James Russow will be officiating. Committal will follow at Cherokee Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Of San Joaquin. Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13, 2019