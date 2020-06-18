Ernesto Manuel Aguila Sr. of Lodi passed away on June 13, 2020 at the age of 66 in Lodi. Mr. Aguila was born on October 09, 1953 to Manuel and Rosa Aguila in Tijuana, Mexico. He worked in agriculture and upholstery. He attended Sacramento State University. He loved his family, children and grandchildren. He enjoyed gambling, history, yard sales and collecting antiques. He was a devoted grandfather who worshiped his grandchildren. Mr. Aguila is survived by his children, Teresa Aguila, Oscar Rivera (Trisha) of Lodi, Ernesto Aguila Jr. of Lodi, Natasia Aguila Ruiz of Lodi; Eight grandchildren, Alyssa Mota, Marissa Rivera, Acacia Rivera, Ernesto Aguila III, Oscar Rivera III, Ramon Ruiz, Annalisa Ruiz, and Leticia Buckley. Two great-grandchildren, Alexander and Anakin Lewis-Mota. He was preceded in death by his parents Rosa Ramos Aguila and Manuel Lopez Aguila, the mother of his three children, Lisa Aguila, partner, Sherman Buckley, brothers, Ignacio Aguila and Arturo Aguila, and nephew, Orlando Aguila. A viewing for friends and family will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 9:00 a.m until 4:00 p.m. at Cherokee Memorial Park & Funeral Home. A service will be held on June 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. also at Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home. The service will be followed by a dinner at the Moose Lodge, 3824 Woodbridge Rd E, Acampo, CA 95220 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

