Esther Kikuye Urakami, 98, passed away on March 26, 2020. Esther was born on September 23, 1921, in Lodi, CA, to Tomiichi and Yukino Ouye. She was the third child of six children. The family lived in Acampo, CA, where Esther attended grammar school and graduated from Lodi Union High School, where she met her husband, Monty Motomu Urakami.
During World War II, Esther and her family were evacuated from the West Coast to Rohwer, Arkansas, one of ten internment camps, where she and Monty were married. They eventually left the camp and moved to Kenosha, Wisconsin, and eventually back to Lodi, CA, to work and raise a family.
Esther loved participating in church functions, playing cards with her lady friends, spending time with family and friends, traveling, crocheting, knitting, and attending her grandchildren's activities. She also loved to bake and share her goodies with everyone, which included her oranges and lemons from her yard and vegetables from her garden.
Esther was an excellent seamstress and worked for 40+ years as the alterations person for Guild Cleaners. She was always available to fix anything that needed a seamstress' expertise.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Monty; brothers, James N. Ouye and Floyd H. Ouye; sisters, Mae H. Ikeda and Bessie K. Horita; and son-in-law, Lynn T Oto. She is survived by her two children, Monty Kaye Urakami (Charlene) of Campbell, CA, and JoAnn Oto of Lodi, CA; her sister, Mary Ann Hamasaki of San Lorenzo, CA; 6 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Esther to the Buddhist Church of Lodi, 23 N. Stockton Street, Lodi, CA 95240 or to a charity of your choice. Due to the current circumstances, a private service will be held in the future. Thank you to all of our family and friends for their love, friendship and support. Esther will be forever missed.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from May 22 to May 28, 2020.