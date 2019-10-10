|
Buster Schmoll, 91, of Hazen, ND died on October 6, 2019. Buster was born in Beulah, ND on December 13, 1927. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Jeanette and Sandy; his son, Craig; and his loving wife of almost 60 years, Vy. He is survived by two sons, Michael of Sequim, WA, and Scott of Lodi, CA. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Gina of Lodi, CA; two brothers, Sherman of Boise, ID, Rod of West Linn, OR; sister, Paulette of Laurel, MT; and first-cousin, Shirley Hoffman of Lodi, CA, who recently celebrated her 97th birthday. Buster also shared in the joy of having many nieces and nephews.
Buster served in the Merchant Marines during WWII aboard the USS Elihu Thompson. He was honorably discharged after being injured while in the line of duty. He later worked for the City of Lodi until his retirement in 1976. He loved fishing, RV'ing, and spending time with family and friends. He also loved telling jokes and making people laugh. He will be greatly missed.
We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the professional and loving care that Buster received by all those associated with Sakakawea Hospice. If anyone would care to make a donation in Buster's name, please consider making it to this worthy organization. Sakakawea Hospice, 510 8th Ave NE, Hazen, ND 58545
We would also like to acknowledge and thank Rhonda Biffert for her continued love and invaluable support of Buster. Rhonda offered her friendship and constant communication to everyone in Buster's family and we greatly appreciate her.
We will honor Buster's request that there be no funeral or memorial service. A gravesite ceremony will be conducted at a later date.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16, 2019