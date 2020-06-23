Eugene (Gene) Albert Surprenant, age 78, passed away Sunday, June 14th, 2020 at Lodi Creek Post- Acute Care facility in Lodi, CA. Gene was born February 25th, 1942 in Utica, New York and has lived in Lodi, CA since 1981.
He was a general production manager for 3 facilities that manufactured motorhomes in Southern California and then a division manager of 2 divisions for steel fabrication for truck parts and conveyor rollers for UPS trucks in Lodi, Ca until her retired. His hobbies included fishing, golf, and gambling.
He is preceded in death by his father Albert Decelle Surprenant, his mother Mary Elizabeth Surprenant, his former wife Sherry Boyer, and a stepdaughter Shellie Frazier.
He was a devoted husband to his wife Shirley Ann (Kern, Milligan) Surprenant who survives him. He is also survived by his brother Gerald Surprenant, brother and sister in law Edward and Denise Surprenant, sister and sister in law Denise Surprenant and Donna Thornton, his son Joseph Surprenant, daughter in-law Kathy Surprenant, daughter Nicole Fonda, step daughter Lisa Frazier, and sister in-law Chris Surprenant-McKee. His grandchildren include grandsons Justin Fonda, Caden Surprenant, Zane Frazier, and Troy Frazier and granddaughters Cheyenne Fonda, Brooke Surprenant, Jordan Surprenant and Camila Surprenant. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, all of whom have fond memories of him.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church 215 W. Walnut St., Lodi, CA 95240 on June 30th, 2020 at 10am; following the mass we will be holding a celebration of life at 12:00 noon at The American Legion Post 22 in Lodi on 320 N Washington St. We will observe social distancing and masks are required, for everyone's mutual protection. If you would like to make a donation in his name in lieu of flowers his charities of choice were Boys Town, Special Olympics, or the USO.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Jun. 23 to Jun. 29, 2020.