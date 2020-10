Or Copy this URL to Share

Eunice T. Kuramoto, 97, died peacefully Oct. 5 at Meadowood Home in Stockton. Predeceased by parents, Moichi and Ichiyo Kuramoto; and sisters, Fusaye, Ann, Lilly, Ruth, Marie. Survived by a loving family including sisters, Dolly Ouye and Jane Motoyama. Private service and interment.

