Eutah "Carl" Snell, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in his home in Lodi, CA. Eutah "Carl" Snell Jr. was born in French Camp, CA July 28, 1942, to Winfred Francis Snell & Eutah Carl Snell Sr. After Eutah Sr. passed away, Winfred married Ezequiel Elias, who was instrumental in helping raise Carl. Carl attended Lodi High school, and met the love of his life, Jan Foster at a school dance. The two married in July 1961, and had two sons, Christopher and Sean Snell. Carl made an impact on many lives while coaching basketball at St. Anne's during the time Chris and Sean attended school there. Carl and Jan own Victor Learning Center in Stockton, and have a strong passion for helping others. Carl cared deeply for his family, as well as his Native American culture. The Snells happily resided in Sutter Creek, CA for over 20 years, before recently making the move to Lodi to be close to their loving family. Carl was a man who displayed loyalty, passion, and unconditional love to his wife and family. His strength and bravery encouraged those closest to him. He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Jan; his two sisters, Barbara Hill and Diane Snell; his two sons, Chris Snell (Vicki), Sean Snell (Pam), and grandchildren; Krysta Pleyte (Clayton), Amanda Denton (Justin), Sean Snell, Kelsey Snell, and Carson Snell. As well as great grandchildren; Charlotte, and William Denton, and Parker and Cooper Pleyte. A viewing will be held at Lodi Funeral Home (725 S Fairmont Ave, Lodi, CA), on Saturday February 15 from 12-4pm. Family, friends and others whose lives Carl touched, are invited to attend a graveside service at Cherokee Memorial (14165 N. Beckman Rd., Lodi, CA) on Tuesday, February 18th at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Hospice of San Joaquin and The Tim Tebow Foundation in Carl's name would be appreciated. https://support.timtebowfoundation.org/site/Donation
https://www.hospicesj.org/ contribute
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, 2020