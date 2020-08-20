Faith Comer of Woodbridge, CA passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020 at the age of 97. She was born on June 10, 1923 in Stockton, CA to Louise Matterin.
Faith was a member of the Woodbridge Rebekah Lodge. She attended McKinley Elementary School and Stockton High School. She was very active in Campfire girls and received the Wakeen Service Award. She played softball for 20 years and coached three girls' softball championship teams. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and had a special wave for her grandsons. She loved her flowers and hummingbirds and was a collector of poems, especially those written by Helen Steiner Rice.
She is survived by a son, David (Bonny) Comer; daughter, Lorena Schmierer; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and a lot of great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Comer; her daughter, Carole Dillard; as well as her mother, Louise Matterin. The family would like to thank Vienna Nursing Home and all the nurses that took care of our mom/grandmother/great-grandmother/great-great-grandmother.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice
. Funeral service will be private.