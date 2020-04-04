|
Faithe Stevenson went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 19 at the age of 98. She was born on October 11, 1921 in Toluca, Montana, to Isaac and Nellie Dickerson. The family soon moved to the Spokane Valley of Washington where she grew up in a large family, with a couple of half-sisters, two brothers, and five sisters, of whom she was the eldest.
Her father was a tenant farmer, and money was scarce even before the Depression, but the farm produced enough that the large family always had enough to eat and to feed lots of friends and relatives.
She met her husband Bill (Steve) Stevenson in 1940 when he was stationed near Spokane in the Army Air Corps. They were married on December 10, 1941. Her early war years were spent in various military postings and in her family's home near Spokane and her in-laws' home in Lindsay, CA. Their first two children, Peg and Jim, were born during that time. Their third child, Chris, was born in Japan when they were part of the occupying forces. Steve went on to be a crewman aboard "Air Force Two," flying for Vice President Barkley.
Eventually, Steve was recruited by the CIA, and the family lived in Taiwan from 1956 to 1967, where Faithe also worked for "The Company" (though she never wanted to reveal that secret!). Their fourth child, Cindy, was born during that time. Upon Steve's retirement, the family moved to Santa Cruz for a few years. The lure of working on Boeing's 747's moved them to Everett WA, where Faithe worked for the State of Washington.
It was there that Faithe and Steve began their hobby of raising Morgan horses, starting with a horse for daughter Cindy. The enterprise grew and eventually they produced the first two Morgan Grand National Champions to come out of the Pacific Northwest.
After Steve's death in 2001, Faithe relocated for a few years to New Mexico to be near two of her sisters. When they passed, she moved into a retirement home in Washington to be near her ailing youngest daughter. She later moved to Lodi to be near Chris, and enjoyed six years at Arbor Senior Living, where she made many friends. While she was there, she watched scores of Billy Graham rebroadcasts, and one night recommitted her life once again to the Lord Jesus, giving her that assurance that she was His child.
Her husband Steve and her daughters, Peg Card and Cindy Robinson preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Jim, his wife, Bev; daughter, Chris Glass and her husband Dave; two sons-in-law, Ed Card and Doug Robinson; six grandchildren; great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 10, 2020