Resources More Obituaries for Forrest Christy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Forrest E. (Bill) Christy

1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Bill passed away quietly at his home on May 11, 2019 at the age of 94 years. He was born in Lodi, CA to Forrest B. Christy and Martha Beckwith Christy. He was an only child. Bill grew up in Woodbridge, CA.

At a young age Bill developed a strong work ethic. When the Woodbridge Golf and Country Club was formed Bill was eleven years old and he became one of the first caddies to carry the clubs. He also delivered local newspapers and sold magazines. This was during the Depression and money was scarce. He also became a Boy Scout and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a lifelong member of the Masonic Lodge.

Bill graduated from Lodi High School in 1942. World War II was in full swing, so he enlisted in the Army. He spent time in the South Pacific, and then in 1945, at the end of the war, he was transferred to Fort Sam Houston in Texas to complete his military obligation. It was there that he met Dorothy Ellen Sims. Ellen was a surgical nurse in the Army stationed at the same base. Bill was discharged before Ellen. When Ellen was discharged, in April of 1946, they were married. Ellen was born and raised in a small farming community in southern Illinois. They had to decide whether to move to Illinois or California. It was Ellen who said she had had enough of cold winters and tornadoes, so they moved to Lodi. Together they raised five sons; Pete, Jack, Dave, Don and Dan.

Bill lived by example. He was always very gracious. He always had a smile and kept a positive attitude. He was an avid reader; there was never a time he didn't have a book in his hand. He was always there for his family, and no matter what the circumstances, he took care of business.

In October 1971, tragically, Bill and Ellen were in an automobile accident that took the life of Ellen. Bill's injuries kept him in the hospital for a time.

In the early 1980's, Bill started dating June Buck and shortly thereafter, they were married. It was during this time that Bill retired from selling Peterbilt trucks at Connell Motor Truck Co. He had many clients from his 30 years of selling trucks. June was the owner of June Buck Realty. Bill got his real estate license and began a new career. Together they had many fun years of traveling and enjoying family. They traveled to Europe, the Caribbean, Costa Rica, Hawaii and many parts of the United States.

Bill also enjoyed being at the family property and place of business on Highway 99. Through the years the 'shop' became a meeting place for family and friends. Bill's high school buddies and past customers would congregate in the mornings for coffee, cigars, and lots of chit chat. Many stories were shared around the table in the shop.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents Forrest and Martha Christy, his wife Dorothy Ellen Christy and his wife June Buck Christy.

He is survived by his sons and their spouses; Pete and Debbie, Jack and Diana, Dave and Donna, Dan and Janis, and Don. He also leaves 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed. Rest in peace Pop.

At Bill's request there will be a private service.

Donations may be made to the or a . Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from May 16 to May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.