Frances Prudhel peacefully passed away on November 2, 2020 at her home in Lodi at the age of 95. Frances was born on February 28, 1925 in Lodi, California. Frances attended Turner School a one room schoolhouse and graduated from the eighth grade. Frances walked to school daily which was a quarter mile from her parent's farm house. In 1943 Frances graduated from Lodi Union High School where she met the love of her life, Arthur Prudhel. Art was two years older and was drafted into the Navy in his senior year. Frances graduated from high school where she was captain of the Tumbling Team then went to Sacramento State for two years. Frances graduated from Sacramento State in 1945 with an AA degree and was a member of the school's tennis team. Frances went to Mercy College School of Nursing and graduated in 1948 with a Registered Nurses Degree. Frances then answered the call to duty to serve her Country in the US Cadet Nurse Corp. Frances was additionally trained by the government in her military issued uniform. After the war, the dating relationship began and Art married Frances on November 24, 1948. Frances was at the time working for Mason Hospital and later at Doctor Russel Spittler's Office as a registered nurse. Frances was the Omega Nu president from 1964 to 1965, served on the Tuberculosis Board of San Joaquin County, Hospice of San Joaquin Board, and the Historical Society Board. Frances raised a family of three sons and was the Secretary/Treasurer of Prudhel Estates and Prudhel Vineyards.
Frances is survived by her sons, Patrick (Cassie) Prudhel, Craig (Connie) Prudhel; daughter-in-law, Dolores Prudhel; grandchildren, Ehren, Arthur, Lewis, and Kristen Prudhel; great-grandchildren, Indy and Peyton; and brother, Thomas Bishofberger. Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Prudhel; parents, Lester and Edith Bishofberger; brother, Leslie Bishofberger; son, David Prudhel; and grandson, Justin Prudhel.
Frances enjoyed the farm life and her family. Frances enjoyed golf at the Woodbridge GCC, farming, bridge, fishing, swimming, walks to the canal with her family, going on vacations to Pismo Beach, Sea Ranch, and Tahoe. She was fortunate to play tennis which she loved into her later life with her many treasured friends.
In lieu of flowers Frances requested that donations be made to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95204. Due to current corona virus restrictions and her wishes there will be a private burial for immediate family only. A virtual register book can be signed at www.lodifuneralhome.com.